Taiwan shares close down 1.29%
03/03/2025 01:58 PM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 296.93 points, or 1.29 percent, at 22,756.25 Monday on turnover of NT$419.95 billion (US$12.76 billion).
