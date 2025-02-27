U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
02/27/2025 10:16 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.799 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.009 from the previous close.
