Taiwan shares open up
02/27/2025 09:09 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 43.91 points at 23,446.46 Thursday on turnover of NT$4.548 billion (US$138.7 million).
