Taiwan shares end up 0.12%
12/27/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 28.74 points, or 0.12 percent, at 23,275.68 on turnover of NT$285.80 billion (US$8.74 billion).
