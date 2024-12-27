Taiwan shares open higher
12/27/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 4.34 points at 23,251.28 Friday on turnover of NT$2.95 billion (US$90.21 million).
