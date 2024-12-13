Taiwan shares open lower
12/13/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 44.43 points at 23,002.37 Friday on turnover of NT$3.44 billion (US$105.78 million).
