Taiwan shares close down 0.64%
12/10/2024 02:38 PM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 148.17 points, or 0.64 percent, at 23,125.08 Tuesday on turnover of NT$342.85 billion (US$10.57 billion).
