U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
12/06/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.426 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.012 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.32%12/06/2024 01:58 PM
- Culture
Jay Chou makes history with Taipei Dome solo concert debut12/06/2024 12:43 PM
- Politics
Taiwan, Palau leaders inspect joint maritime rescue exercise12/06/2024 12:02 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/06/2024 10:27 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading12/06/2024 10:14 AM