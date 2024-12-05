U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/05/2024 05:04 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.438.
Turnover totaled US$1.064 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.351 and NT$32.464 before the close.
