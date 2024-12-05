To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.438.

Turnover totaled US$1.064 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.351 and NT$32.464 before the close.