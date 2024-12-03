U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/03/2024 04:40 PM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.062 to close at the day's low of NT$32.536.
Turnover totaled US$1.421 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved to a high of NT$32.678 before the close.
