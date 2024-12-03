Taiwan shares open higher
12/03/2024 09:21 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 235.37 points at 22,972.30 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.35 billion (US$256.04 million).
