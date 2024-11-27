Taiwan shares close down 1.52%
11/27/2024 02:12 PM
Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 343.98 points, or 1.52 percent,at 22,334.78 Wednesday on turnover of NT$371.733 billion (US$11.41 billion).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/27/2024 05:13 PM
- Business
Consumer confidence down as credit controls cool property market11/27/2024 05:05 PM
- Politics
No need to fear 'State Organs' bomb threats: Police11/27/2024 05:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan should ease rules on foreign students working: Hotel executive11/27/2024 04:23 PM
- Society
MOL official at center of suicide controversy banned from leaving Taiwan11/27/2024 04:04 PM