Taiwan shares close down 0.58%
11/21/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 132.70 points, or 0.58 percent, at 22,555.66 Thursday on turnover of NT$348.69 billion (US$10.7 billion).
