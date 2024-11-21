U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/21/2024 10:51 AM
Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.554 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.060 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading11/21/2024 10:51 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news11/21/2024 10:05 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower11/21/2024 09:14 AM
- Politics
Labor ministry official sacked in bullying suicide case11/20/2024 11:02 PM
- Politics
Former President Tsai Ing-wen departs for security forum in Canada11/20/2024 10:44 PM