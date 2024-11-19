U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/19/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.466 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.065 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai AI-driven factories to begin production in Taiwan, Mexico11/19/2024 03:06 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.34%11/19/2024 02:08 PM
- Society
Policemen lose jobs for putting pinhole cameras in women's restroom11/19/2024 01:18 PM
- Society
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan11/19/2024 01:11 PM
- Business
Lithuania trying to keep IC project with Taiwan on track despite issues11/19/2024 12:31 PM