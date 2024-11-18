U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/18/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.464 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.002 from the previous close.
