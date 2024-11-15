Taiwan shares close up 0.12%
11/15/2024 01:47 PM
Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 27.39 points, or 0.12 percent, at 22,742.77 Friday on turnover of NT$407.99 billion (US$12.53 billion).
