U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/14/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.096 to close at NT$32.546.
Turnover totaled US$1.924 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.480, and moved to a high of NT$32.604 before the close.
