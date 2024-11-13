U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/13/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.436 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.011 from the previous close.
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan to devise new means of cooperation with U.S.: Premier11/13/2024 06:49 PM
- Politics
Minister questioned over possible seating of Chinese spouse in Legislature11/13/2024 06:24 PM
- Society
Nantou elementary school teacher jailed 13 years for sexual offenses11/13/2024 04:58 PM
- Society
Overseas visitor arrivals surpass 2023 numbers: Tourism Administration11/13/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/13/2024 04:18 PM