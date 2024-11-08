Taiwan shares close up 0.62%
11/08/2024 01:50 PM
Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 145.07 points, or 0.62 percent, at 23,553.89 Friday on turnover of NT$421.78 billion (US$13.14 billion).
