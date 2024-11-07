U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/07/2024 10:10 AM
Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.309 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.134 from the previous close.
