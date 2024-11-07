Taiwan shares open lower
11/07/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 37.37 points at 23,180.01 Thursday on turnover of NT$7.26 billion (US$225.33 million).
