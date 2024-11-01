U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/01/2024 10:16 AM
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.988 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.043 from the previous close.
