Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading

11/01/2024 10:16 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.988 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.043 from the previous close.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.118