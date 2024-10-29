Taiwan shares close down 1.17%
10/29/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 271.48 points, or 1.17 percent, at 22,926.59 Tuesday on turnover of NT$341.787 billion (US$10.65 billion).
