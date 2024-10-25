U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
10/25/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.072 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.013 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/25/2024 10:28 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading10/25/2024 10:15 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher10/25/2024 09:27 AM
- Politics
Premier to present budget plan at Legislature next week amid ongoing impasse10/24/2024 10:27 PM
- Cross-Strait