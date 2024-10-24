U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/24/2024 05:47 PM
Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.085.
Turnover totaled US$908 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.060, and moved between NT$32.011 and NT$32.038 before the close.
