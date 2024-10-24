To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.085.

Turnover totaled US$908 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.060, and moved between NT$32.011 and NT$32.038 before the close.