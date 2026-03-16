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Foxconn's 2025 net profit hits new high

03/16/2026 06:28 PM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. posted a net profit in 2025 that was the highest in its history, helped by an ongoing boom in artificial intelligence development and investment.

In a statement Monday, Hon Hai, known as Foxconn globally, said its net profit totaled NT$189.35 billion (US$5.92 billion) in 2025, up 24 percent from a year earlier, translating to earnings per share of NT$13.61.

The company's consolidated sales also smashed records to reach NT$8.10 trillion in 2025, up 18 percent from a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Hon Hai posted a net profit of NT$45.21 billion, down 22 percent from a quarter earlier and down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Its fourth-quarter EPS was NT$3.23, compared with NT$3.34 over the same period in 2024 and NT$4.15 a quarter earlier.

Consolidated sales for the October-December period totaled NT$2.61 trillion, up 22 percent from a year earlier and up 27 percent from a quarter earlier, as the company benefited from strong demand for AI and cloud-based applications as well as electronic components.

In the fourth quarter, Hon Hai's gross margin -- the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold -- slid to 5.88 percent, its lowest level since the first quarter of 2023.

Its operating margin -- the difference between sales and the cost of goods sold and operating expenses -- reached 3.28 percent, up 0.26 percentage points from a year earlier and but down 0.14 percentage points from a quarter earlier.

In addition, its net margin -- the difference between gross profit and total expenses, including interest payments and taxes -- stood at 1.73 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 2.17 percent a year earlier and also down from 2.8 percent in the third quarter.

(By Chuang Jung-feng and Frances Huang)

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