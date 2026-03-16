Chunghwa Post to launch new overseas package shipping on April 1

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) International ePackets will replace registered small packets as the primary means of sending parcels of up to 2 kilograms overseas from April 1, offering customers lower-cost services but no compensation for lost or damaged packages, Chunghwa Post said Monday.

In a press release, Chunghwa Post said that in response to new Universal Postal Union (UPU) standards and the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce, it will "fully launch" international ePacket services on April 1.

From that date, international ePacket services will be expanded from the current 24 countries and regions to any location where international airmail can be sent or received.

At the same time, service for international registered small packets will be halted, the press release said.

Comparing the two services, Chunghwa Post said certain features of international registered small packet mail, such as signature upon delivery and written inquiries on a parcel's status, made it less efficient and increased labor costs.

In contrast, international ePackets offer better efficiency at a lower price because they are delivered without a recipient's signature, have no written inquiries, and offer no compensation for lost or damaged packages, Chunghwa Post said.

For example, a 300-gram parcel being sent to Japan would cost NT$173 as an international registered small packet (NT$108 plus a registered mail fee of NT$65), but only NT$140 as an international ePacket, thus saving NT$33, the press release said.