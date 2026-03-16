Retired NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge to visit Taiwan in April

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Retired NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, will visit Taiwan for the first time in early April to promote an NBA event, the league's Taiwan website said Monday.

During his visit, Aldridge will meet fans at Banqiao Gymnasium in New Taipei on April 4 and 5 during the Rising Stars Invitational Taiwan Regional Qualifiers, NBA Taiwan said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, tickets became available on FamiTicket starting at noon Monday and can be reserved until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, with a maximum purchase of two tickets per person.

The tickets are divided into three categories: the April 4 morning session, the April 4 afternoon session, and the boys' and girls' championship games on April 5.

Those who reserve tickets through the FamiTicket website must print them at a FamiPort machine within 72 hours of making the reservation, it said.

Aldridge, 40, was selected second overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, but he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly afterwards without playing a game for Chicago.

He is best known for his time with the Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, where he played power forward and center and became known for his mid-range shooting.

Aldridge retired in 2022 after a 16-season NBA career in which he recorded 20,558 points and 8,736 rebounds.