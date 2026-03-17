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Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump threatens to delay meeting with Xi while pressuring others to clear Strait of Hormuz

@China Times: Trump mired in conflicts, may postpone meeting with Xi

@Liberty Times: Japanese lawmaker proposes Japan-Taiwan-U.S. military band exchange; Lai Ching-te promises to establish contact window

@Economic Daily News: Petrochemical supply chain faces risk of material shortages

@Commercial Times: Trump pressures China to help open waterway blockade, calls for delay of meeting with Xi

@Taipei Times: Taiwan can unify Chinese, Walesa says

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