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Taiwan headline news

03/17/2026 09:59 AM
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Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump threatens to delay meeting with Xi while pressuring others to clear Strait of Hormuz

@China Times: Trump mired in conflicts, may postpone meeting with Xi

@Liberty Times: Japanese lawmaker proposes Japan-Taiwan-U.S. military band exchange; Lai Ching-te promises to establish contact window

@Economic Daily News: Petrochemical supply chain faces risk of material shortages

@Commercial Times: Trump pressures China to help open waterway blockade, calls for delay of meeting with Xi

@Taipei Times: Taiwan can unify Chinese, Walesa says

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