Taiwan headline news
03/17/2026 09:59 AM
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump threatens to delay meeting with Xi while pressuring others to clear Strait of Hormuz
@China Times: Trump mired in conflicts, may postpone meeting with Xi
@Liberty Times: Japanese lawmaker proposes Japan-Taiwan-U.S. military band exchange; Lai Ching-te promises to establish contact window
@Economic Daily News: Petrochemical supply chain faces risk of material shortages
@Commercial Times: Trump pressures China to help open waterway blockade, calls for delay of meeting with Xi
@Taipei Times: Taiwan can unify Chinese, Walesa says
Enditem/ls
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