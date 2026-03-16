Taiwanese comic artists to attend Manga-Comic-Con in Germany

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwanese comic artists Wu Shi-shan (吳十三) and Rice Dumpling (穀子) are set to showcase the diversity of Taiwan's comic scene during Manga-Comic-Con 2026 later this week in Germany, the Ministry of Culture said Monday.

The event, one of Europe's major cosplay and comic culture events, will take place March 19-22 at the Leipzig Exhibition Center as part of the Leipzig Book Fair.

Taiwan will participate under the theme "Taiwan Comics, Flavor Remix" and showcase the diversity of the country's comic scene through exhibitions, talks and autograph sessions, according to the ministry.

The cultural division of Taiwan's representative office in Germany, in collaboration with the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, will present 15 selected Taiwanese comic titles at the event, mainly works that won or were shortlisted for the 16th Golden Comic Awards' Comic of the Year.

Preview editions in English and German will also be available to introduce Taiwanese comics to international readers and publishers.

Wu, who has long focused on Boys' Love (BL) comics, is known for the work "A Two-Faced Couple" (表裡不一與表裡不一), which depicts a workplace romance through intricate artwork and nuanced emotional storytelling.

A German edition of the title is scheduled to be published by German comic publisher Splitter this month.

Rice Dumpling, meanwhile, has gained popularity among younger readers with a humorous storytelling style combined with adult themes.

Her "Miss T's Sexcapades in Japan" (T子％％走) series, which explores modern dating and internet culture, has secured Japanese and German translation rights, with the first German-language volume released earlier this year.

Beyond the exhibition booth, the two artists will engage directly with fair visitors by holding several autograph sessions at the exhibition venue and German publisher booths.

They are also scheduled to speak on the convention stage on March 20 to introduce Taiwanese BL and adult-oriented comics.

The program will also include cosplay activities that enable visitors to dress up as characters from Taiwanese comics and learn more about the country's comic creations.