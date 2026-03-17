Taiwan shares open higher
03/17/2026 09:10 AM
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 38.33 points at 33,380.84 Tuesday on turnover of NT$7.602 billion (US$240 million).
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