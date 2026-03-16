Taipei Metro to launch QR code single-journey tickets on March 18
03/16/2026 09:39 PM
Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. said Monday that QR code single-journey tickets will be launched on the Taipei Metro network starting March 18.
In a Facebook post, the company said QR code single-journey tickets will be available from ticket vending machines at all Taipei Metro stations beginning that day.
Passengers will be able to enter and exit stations by aligning the QR code on the ticket with the scanning camera on the fare gate, it said.
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