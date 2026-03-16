NCSIST plans low-cost munitions to counter China's potential attack

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwan's main weapons research and development unit is planning to develop low-cost munitions to counter China's potential use of similar weapons in a conflict that could deplete Taiwan's stock of air defense missiles.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Monday, Li Shih-chiang (李世強), president of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), said the institute is planning to develop the munitions domestically, with test flights expected next year.

He did not provide any further details, but Lt. Gen. Lien Chih-wei (連志威), deputy chief of general staff for operations and planning under the Ministry of National Defense (MND), said on the same occasion that other sources were also being considered.

Lien said the MND hopes to acquire munitions through multiple channels, including for Taiwan's "T-Dome," which aims to provide low-, medium-, and high-altitude coverage as well as protection against long-range rockets.

First announced by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in his National Day address in October 2025, the "T-Dome" project envisions a layered, highly responsive defense network capable of intercepting Chinese missiles and rockets.

A domestically developed military drone prototype. CNA file photo for illustrative purpose

Li and Lien's comments came after the MND presented a report reviewing Taiwan's air and missile defense capabilities, including low-cost interception methods and counter-drone measures, in light of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The report said the development of affordable air defense munitions capable of intercepting long-range rockets was being considered to prevent adversaries from depleting Taiwan's reserves of air defense missiles and ensure operational resilience.

Meanwhile, asked about four MQ-9B surveillance drones ordered from the United States, Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Ching-jan (李慶然) told lawmakers that the first two will be delivered to Taiwan in the third quarter of this year.

The MQ-9B drones were originally scheduled to be delivered in 2025, but the timeline has since been pushed back to 2026 and 2027.