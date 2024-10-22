Taiwan shares close down 0.03%
10/22/2024 03:01 PM
Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 7.10 points, or 0.03 percent, at 23,535.43 Tuesday on turnover of NT$372.65 billion (US$11.62 billion).
