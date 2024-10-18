To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.085 to close at NT$32.083.

Turnover totaled US$1.731 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.140, and moved between NT$32.045 and NT$32.170 before the close.