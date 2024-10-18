U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/18/2024 04:46 PM
Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.085 to close at NT$32.083.
Turnover totaled US$1.731 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.140, and moved between NT$32.045 and NT$32.170 before the close.
