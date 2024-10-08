U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
10/08/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.075 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.056 from the previous close.
