Taiwan shares open higher
10/04/2024 09:25 AM
Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 68.71 points at 22,459.10 Friday on turnover of NT$10.795 billion (US$337.24 million).
