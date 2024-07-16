Taiwan shares open higher
07/16/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 0.97 points at 23,880.33 Tuesday on turnover of NT$5.09 billion (US$156.23 million).
Latest
- Politics
Vice premier looks to bolster scientific cooperation with Japan07/16/2024 03:05 PM
- Business
Furloughed workers dip to 3-year low as manufacturing sector recovers07/16/2024 02:51 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.49%07/16/2024 01:58 PM
- Business
Approved H1 outbound investments outpace entire 2023, led by TSMC07/16/2024 12:46 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/16/2024 10:26 AM