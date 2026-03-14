Taiwan headline news
03/14/2026 11:45 AM
Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: You Ying-lung to become CEC chair after Legislature approves appointment
@China Times: U.S. set to announce US$14 billion arms sale to Taiwan following Trump-Xi meeting
@Liberty Times: Office CEO says he saw KMT lawmaker Sra Kacaw accepting bribes in corruption probe
@Economic Daily News: 17 window-dressing stocks favored by fund managers surge
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks see strong foreign buying as investors replenish portfolios
@Taipei Times: Largest arms deal awaits Trump nod
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