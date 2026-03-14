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Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: You Ying-lung to become CEC chair after Legislature approves appointment

@China Times: U.S. set to announce US$14 billion arms sale to Taiwan following Trump-Xi meeting

@Liberty Times: Office CEO says he saw KMT lawmaker Sra Kacaw accepting bribes in corruption probe

@Economic Daily News: 17 window-dressing stocks favored by fund managers surge

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks see strong foreign buying as investors replenish portfolios

@Taipei Times: Largest arms deal awaits Trump nod

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