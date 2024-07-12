U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/12/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.482 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.024 from the previous close.
