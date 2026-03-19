Commemorative tickets to mark Yuli-Guanshan centenary

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Taiwan Railway (TR) announced Thursday that the Yuli-Guanshan section between Hualien and Taitung counties will mark its 100th anniversary with 1,000 commemorative tickets.

In addition to the souvenir tickets, buyers will also get a souvenir keychain inspired by Yuli Station and two symbolic platform tickets printed with the former names of the stations: "Pushige" for Yuli and "Lilong" for Guanshan.

Priced at NT$500 (US$15.63) each, the ticket sets will be available at Guanshan Station starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, with a purchase limit of two per person, TR said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Guanshan Station will also host an exhibition on the Yuli-Guanshan section's history and a blessing ceremony honoring past contributors and frontline staff who dedicated themselves to its construction and operation, TR said.

A slew of themed merchandise will be available for purchase during Friday's event, including scenic postcards, keychain ribbons designed after the CT273 locomotive, and various items for children featuring TR's bear mascots, it added.

According to the railway company, the Yuli-Guanshan section, which fully opened on March 25, 1926, became a vital link in the Hualien-Taitung region. Its opening greatly improved local transportation, facilitated agricultural trade and travel, and spurred social and economic development across the area.