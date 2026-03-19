Taiwan awaiting S. Korea's response on mislabeling issue: Foreign Minister Lin

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Thursday that Taiwan is awaiting an official response from South Korea to the latest move in a spat between the two countries over the proper listing of their names.

The dispute started when the South Korean government listed Taiwan as "China (Taiwan)" in its new online immigration entry system, which was introduced on Feb. 24, 2025, as an alternative to paper landing cards.

Since then, Taiwan's foreign ministry said it has received many complaints from Taiwanese travelers about the listing in the dropdown menu for the selection of "place of departure" and "next destination."

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday that it had decided to change the name of South Korea on government-issued alien resident certificates (ARC) held by that country's nationals in Taiwan.

• Taiwan retaliates against South Korea over dropdown menu slight

Under the change, which took effect earlier this month, the ARCs will list the holders' country as "South Korea" rather than the "Republic of Korea," their country's official name, MOFA said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition, MOFA said, if Seoul does not take any action to correct its listing of Taiwan by March 31, Taiwan will also make that same change in its online immigration entry system to list the country's name as "South Korea."

The decision was made in accordance with "the principle of reciprocity," MOFA said in a statement.

On Thursday, Lin said MOFA thinks that the countermeasures will generate a positive response and that the South Korean government should listen to the opinions of the majority of people in Taiwan.

"Taiwan is Taiwan," he told reporters on the sidelines of a legislative session, adding that he hopes the two sides can soon reach a mutually acceptable solution.

While South Korea's foreign ministry indicated on Wednesday that it was paying close attention to Taiwan's decisions, MOFA is still awaiting an official response to the countermeasures, Lin said.

He was referring to a statement made Wednesday by a spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, who said, "the Korean side will consider all factors and continue to engage in talks with relevant agencies regarding the listing of Taiwan in its e-arrival card system."

According to Lin, Seoul had previously demonstrated goodwill by postponing the full termination of its paper arrival cards, which was originally scheduled for February this year.

However, Taipei has made it clear that Seoul should show respect by revising the listing in its e-arrival system to "Taiwan" as soon as possible, he said.

On Wednesday, MOFA said in its statement that it had repeatedly asked Seoul to correct the listing, which "downgraded Taiwan's sovereignty status," but it had not received a positive response to date.