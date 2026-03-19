Atypical employment hits 13-year low in Taiwan

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Atypical employment in Taiwan fell to a 13-year low in October 2025, while the proportion of workers choosing such arrangements by preference surpassed 20 percent for the first time, according to data released Thursday by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

The number of atypical workers -- comprising part-time, temporary, and dispatched personnel -- totaled 799,000 in October, down 5,000 from a year earlier. This accounted for 6.86 percent of the total workforce, the lowest level recorded since 2013, according to the data.

DGBAS officials noted that the decline was driven primarily by a drop in temporary and dispatch work, which fell by 12,000 from a year earlier. They described this as a positive development for labor protections, as such roles typically offer fewer safeguards than permanent positions.

Total employment in Taiwan reached 11.635 million in October, up 55,000 from a year earlier. Of this total, atypical workers represented 6.86 percent, while standard payroll employees accounted for 93.14 percent.

The data showed a divergence in work types: part-time employment continued to rise, reaching 443,000 jobs (3.81 percent of total employment), the highest share since records began in 2006. In contrast, the number of temporary and dispatch workers fell to 566,000 (4.86 percent).

DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling (譚文玲) said the rise in part-time work reflects demographic shifts, including students working between classes, homemakers re-entering the market, and retirees seeking flexible roles in an aging society.

Regarding the reasons for engaging in atypical work, "job characteristics" remained the primary factor at 35.69 percent, though this was down 2.66 percentage points from a year earlier. Notably, those citing a "preference for such work arrangements" rose to 21.68 percent, up 5.54 percentage points to hit an all-time high.

Reflecting this shift in mindset, only 67,000 atypical workers (8.42 percent) expressed a desire to transition into full-time, regular jobs -- a decrease of 4.54 percentage points from the previous year.

The survey also highlighted a rise in the labor force participation rate among married women aged 15-49, which reached 78.63 percent. This represents a 9.38 percentage point increase over the past decade. Participation grew faster among women with children than those without, a trend the DGBAS attributed to government subsidies, vocational training, and improved childcare support.

The DGBAS noted that the annual survey, usually conducted in May, was postponed until October last year due to budget constraints. Consequently, the year-on-year comparisons in this report are based on data from October 2025 and May 2024.