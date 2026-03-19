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Taiwan loses to North Korea 4-0 in Women's Asian Cup

03/19/2026 08:59 PM
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Taiwanese football players (in blue) face North Korea during their match at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association
Taiwanese football players (in blue) face North Korea during their match at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Taiwan missed a chance to secure a berth in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after losing 4-0 to North Korea at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Thursday.

Taiwan had just 24 percent possession and managed only four shots, none on target, as North Korea dominated the match.

Hong Song-ok scored a hat trick, opening the scoring in the 32nd minute before adding two more goals in the 49th and 68th minutes.

Kim Kyong-yong also found the net in the 52nd minute.

North Korea, ranked No. 10 in the world, registered 42 shots, including 17 on target.

Despite the loss, goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu (程思瑜) said Taiwanese female footballers are improving.

"I believe that we are going to get that berth in the intercontinental play-off," she said.

Taiwan reached the quarterfinals in the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991 but has not qualified for any of the subsequent editions.

The team's hopes of ending its World Cup drought now hinge on the intercontinental play-off in November.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/AW

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