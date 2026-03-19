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U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.121 to close at NT$31.953.

Turnover totaled US$2.375 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.860, and moved to a high of NT$31.992 before the close.