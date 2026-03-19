Taiwan rated second freest country in Asia by Freedom House

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Taiwan maintained its status as a "free" country and the second freest in Asia in the latest annual report released Thursday by the U.S.-based democracy watchdog Freedom House.

With an overall score of 93 out of 100, down one point from a year earlier, Taiwan ranked second in Asia behind Japan, which scored 96, according to the report Freedom in the World 2026: The Growing Shadow of Autocracy.

The report assessed access to political rights and civil liberties in 195 countries and 13 territories from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 last year.

Taiwan scored 38 out of 40 in political rights and 55 out of 60 in civil liberties.

Freedom House said Taiwan's vibrant and competitive democratic system has enabled regular, peaceful transfers of power since 2000, while protections for civil liberties remain generally strong.

However, it also flagged concerns, including insufficient protections for migrant workers and efforts by the Chinese government to influence policymaking, media, and democratic institutions in Taiwan.

Globally, freedom declined for the 20th consecutive year, which Freedom House described as a grim milestone, citing military coups, violence against peaceful protesters, and attempts to erode constitutional safeguards in 2025.

Finland topped the global rankings with a perfect score of 100, while South Sudan ranked last with zero.

Among the 88 countries rated "free," the United States recorded the sharpest decline, with its score falling three points to 81 -- its lowest level in more than 50 years -- though it remained classified as "free."

According to Freedom House, the drop reflected legislative dysfunction, a concentration of executive power, growing pressure on freedom of expression, and weakened anti-corruption safeguards under President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in Asia, China remained categorized as "not free," with a score of 9, while Hong Kong was rated "partly free" with a score of 41.

The report added that Bolivia, Fiji and Malawi were upgraded from "partly free" to "free," citing competitive elections, improved judicial independence, and the strengthening of rule of law.