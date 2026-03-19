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Boxer Lin Yu-ting cleared for Asian boxing championships after review

03/19/2026 10:05 PM
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Taiwanese female boxer Lin Yu-ting. CNA file photo
Taiwanese female boxer Lin Yu-ting. CNA file photo

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Taiwanese female boxer and Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) has been approved to compete in the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Championships, Chinese Taipei Boxing Association (CTBA) said Thursday.

The championships are scheduled to begin on March 28 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lin became entangled in a gender controversy, despite the International Olympic Committee confirming her eligibility to compete as a female boxer.

In August 2025, World Boxing (WB) mandated a new regulation that required all athletes to undergo a PCR genetic test to determine their sex at birth and their eligibility.

Since the introduction of the new test, Lin has missed several international competitions held by WB.

In September 2025, although Lin submitted her test results to the WB for the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, she received no response and could not participate, according to the CTBA.

The Ministry of Sports, formerly the Sports Administration, assembled a medical team to assist Lin in compiling supporting medical data, with the CTBA serving as the liaison since August 2025.

After more than six months of appeals, World Boxing's medical committee confirmed Lin's eligibility for the Asian Championships on Thursday, said the CTBA.

In principle, the decision suggests Lin could also compete at the Asian Games in Nagoya, which are scheduled to start on Sept. 19.

Although Lin has not competed in an official international event for over a year, she has continued to train. After the Lunar New Year holiday, she traveled to South Korea for a two-week training camp to remain in the best shape possible.

(By Li Chien-chung and Lee Chieh-yu)

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