Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

KMT, TPP approve cooperation pact for local elections

03/18/2026 08:32 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (right) and TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang. CNA file photo
KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (right) and TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang. CNA file photo

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) on Wednesday approved a cooperation agreement for the local elections later this year, under which the two parties agreed to jointly field candidates.

The agreement was separately passed by the KMT's Central Standing Committee and the TPP's Central Committee.

Under the pact's "nominate first, coordinate later" model, the two parties will prioritize incumbent mayors or county magistrates seeking re-election.

The document also states that the two parties will jointly nominate candidates only in cities and counties where both sides have negotiated and agreed to cooperate.

In selected jurisdictions, candidates will be selected through opinion polls.

The agreement stipulates that unweighted samples must reflect distributions of gender, age, education level and geographic area, and pass a representativeness test showing no significant difference from the overall population, with a p-value below 0.05.

Other details, including polling firms, sample size, methodology and weighting, will be determined at a later date, according to the agreement.

Each party will also assign three representatives to facilitate communication in future negotiations between the party headquarters.

In addition, a joint KMT-TPP campaign group will be established to support candidates nationwide.

At the KMT Central Standing Committee meeting, KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) expressed hope that the agreement would help the two parties secure victory in the Nov. 28 local elections and serve as a foundation for cooperation in the 2028 presidential election.

TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), meanwhile, said in a statement on Wednesday that the two parties will begin coordination in three areas where both have nominated candidates -- New Taipei, Yilan County and Chiayi City.

(By Sean Lin, Liu Kuan-ting and Chen Chun-hua)

Enditem/AW

Related News
KMT, TPP team up for November local elections
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
199