Canadian envoy seeks closer ties as office marks 40th year in Taiwan

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The de facto Canadian embassy in Taiwan on Thursday held a reception to mark its 40th anniversary, with the North American country's top envoy to Taiwan pledging closer bilateral exchanges in the decades to come.

Marie-Louise Hannan, executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT), said the office was founded in 1986 with only three employees. Four decades later, it has grown to a staff of 50.

"Over the past four decades, CTOT has worked hand in hand with partners across Taiwan to achieve remarkable milestones," she said, citing examples such as the tuned mass damper in the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper and major transportation projects like the Taipei Metro line in Neihu District.

In aviation, Taiwan's domestic aerospace company AIDC continues to assemble and deliver parts for Canadian aircraft, she noted.

Offshore wind projects developed by Northland Power also stand as "powerful examples of how our two economies can advance a more sustainable future together," she said.

Beginning with early Canadian missionaries such as George Leslie Mackay, who founded schools, churches and hospitals across northern Taiwan 150 years ago, and extending to the more than 60,000 Canadians who live here today, people-to-people exchanges have continued to flourish, according to Hannan.

Executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) Marie-Louise Hannan (left), Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi (center), and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an raise their glasses at a reception marking the CTOT's 40th anniversary in Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo March 19, 2026

In closing, the envoy cited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent remark that middle powers must work together to create a "third path" with real impact.

"Tonight, surrounded by so many long-standing friends and partners, it is clear that our two societies have long embodied that spirit, and that there is much more we can achieve together," she said.

Speaking at the reception, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺) said Taiwan and Canada share a strong commitment to democracy, diversity and the rule of law.

"These values are the foundation of our partnership and guide our efforts to support a free, open and rules-based international order," he said.

Over the past 40 years, the CTOT has advanced cooperation in many areas, including trade, investment, education, culture, and science and technology, Chen said, adding that the bilateral partnership is stronger and more resilient than ever.

"We also look forward to deepening collaboration in emerging and critical areas, including green energy, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. These sectors will be essential for sustainable growth and future competitiveness," he said.